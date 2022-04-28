New Hyundai Kona spy photos reveal interior, exterior details

With one refresh under its belt, it's no surprise that the Hyundai Kona will have a more thorough update in the near future. And based on these spy photos, it will have some significant changes both inside and out.

There are enough gaps in the heavy camouflage of this prototype that we can learn a few key things about the new Kona's design. The front fender shows that the chunky plastic bits will stick around, but they and the surrounding metal sections will be given more straight edges and sharp corners. In fact, there's a hard crease that cuts off the tops of the plastic sections and seems to run from the daytime running lights back to the rear of the car.

Beyond that, it's tricky to tell much else. The greenhouse looks very similar to the current model, though the mirrors and the corner of the windows where they're mounted look different. This Kona prototype also still features the split headlight and taillight arrangement of the current model.

We can see quite a bit more of the interior. The instrument panel screen and infotainment screen are part of one monolithic pod, like it is in many other Hyundai and Kia products, not to mention competitors'. Below the screens is what appears to be a full-width-style air vent bank followed by a set of shortcut buttons (with a volume knob) and the climate controls further down. The steering wheel has a new design we haven't seen in any other Hyundai models yet, and it has a square center section with similarly boxy controls on the spokes.

Since the Kona was just recently refreshed, this more significantly updated Kona could be at least a year, possibly two or more years away. The heavy camouflage would also support that theory. When it does arrive, we expect it will continue to be offered with a wide array of trims and powertrains from entry-level gas engines to full electric drive.

