These are the ten fastest selling new and used cars

If you've been paying any attention, you know that the car market, both new and used, is wild right now. But which car, truck and minivan models are the absolute hottest? ISeeCars.com took a look at how fast cars sell from the time they're put on sale to when they're purchased. We've gathered up the top ten of the new cars and the top ten used models, here. Each list gives the model followed by the average number of days each one is on the market.

New

Most of these vehicles are perennial high sellers. And, as ISeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer notes, they're all facing quite low inventories. The Ford Maverick, in fact, has had orders closed for this model year. As such, anything on dealer lots is likely to be snapped up quickly.

Used

Something you'll probably notice among the used cars is that it's dominated by hybrids and electric cars, including the entire Tesla range. Brauer confirms our suspicions that recent high gas prices have driven customers to snap up more frugal machines. Brauer also notes that in the cases of the Teslas and the Mustang Mach-E particularly tight new availability is sending people after used cars. He says that many Tesla models aren't going to be delivered for another few months, and the Mustang Mach-E order books have closed.

Related Video: