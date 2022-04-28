As promised, the manual-transmission 2023 Toyota GR Supra is here. Or, it will be later this year when it goes on sale. And Toyota has revealed many of the pertinent details of the human-shifted sports coupe.

Importantly, it's only available on the six-cylinder model, so four-cylinder buyers will have to be fine with stick the eight-speed automatic. Toyota says, "engineers developed a manual transmission specifically for the GR Supra." More specifically, it seems they modified and existing manual transmission for Supra duty. It's lighter as Toyota removed the existing transmission's "acoustic package," which we take to be sound deadening material. The company also upgraded the clutch to one with more friction material surface area and a stronger diaphragm spring.

The transmission is a six-speed, and Toyota didn't give the ratios for the transmission, but it did for the rear differential. The final drive ratio is 3.46, which is shorter than the 3.15 for the eight-speed. This makes sense since the transmission has two fewer gears to pick from, so the shorter ratio should help with maintaining strong acceleration in all six gears.

Finally, in addition to being available on the base 3.0 and 3.0 Premium Supras, Toyota is launching a one-year-only A91-MT special edition. It comes only with the manual and a choice of two colors: Matte White pictured here or CU Later Gray. It also has unique forged wheels, red brake calipers, red Supra badging, red strut braces, and not red interior. The interior is covered in exclusive Cognac tan leather, and boasts an Alcantara GR shift knob and 12-speaker sound system.

Regardless of transmission, all six-cylinder Supras get retuned suspension and steering, the former of which is supposed to make the car more comfortable. Traction and stability control systems have also been retuned, and a new Hairpin+ drive mode introduced for better cornering on tight mountain roads. The four-cylinder Supra 2.0 is completely unchanged except for the addition of a new Stratosphere Blue color, which is also available on the six-cylinder cars.

The manual-transmission Supra will be available later this year. Pricing hasn't been announced, but will be revealed this summer.

Related Video: