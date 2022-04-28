Pricing for the 2023 Acura Integra is out, and it's unsurprisingly a fair bit more expensive than the Civic it's based on. The base model starts at $31,895 including the $1,095 destination charge. The base version comes only with a CVT, as does the next highest A-Spec trim. To get a manual transmission, you'll have to fork over $36,895 for the top A-Spec with Technology. Fortunately, the manual isn't any more expensive than the CVT version. The full pricing breakdown is below.

Integra: $31,895

Integra A-Spec: $33,895

Integra A-Spec with Technology Package: $36,895

The base model comes well equipped. Standard features include LED lighting, a sunroof, heated seats with power adjustment on the driver side, an eight-speaker sound system, 10.2-inch instrument display, 7-inch infotainment screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The standard safety feature list is quite good with adaptive cruise control with lane-keep assist and stop-and-go (the latter on CVT only), blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking. And all Integras come with the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder making 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. They also have two years of free scheduled maintenance (oil changes, tire rotations and inspections).

The A-Spec model mainly adds the sporty A-Spec appearance package, while the A-Spec with Technology Package adds quite a few more features. It includes adaptive suspension with adjustable stiffness, a larger 9-inch infotainment screen, ambient interior lighting, leatherette and faux suede upholstery, power adjustment on both front seats, a 16-speaker sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and more USB ports. And of course that top trim is available with a six-speed manual, which also adds a mechanical limited-slip differential like in the Honda Civic Si.

