Find Cheap Gas Prices near you.

Dodge chooses 'Chief Donut Maker' after national competition

173,500 applied to be Mopar's big-horsepower 'Never Lift' ambassador

Apr 27th 2022 at 10:20AM
  • Bill Goldberg and host Kati
  • Bill Goldberg interviews finalist Chief Donut Maker finalist Pre
  • Bill Goldberg congratulates Preston Patterson, the winner of Dod
  • Preston Patterson (far right) with fellow Chief Donut Maker fina
  • Plastic Cup Boyz Joey Wells (left) and Will “Spank” Horto
  • Bill Goldberg oversees Dodge brand’s Chief Donut Maker webisod
  • Bill Goldberg with the Chief Donut Maker top 10 finalists.
  • Chief Donut Maker finalists on the set at Radford Racing School.
  • Bill Goldberg oversees Dodge brand’s Chief Donut Maker webisod
  • Dodge crowns Chief Donut Maker after nationwide competition.
  • Dodge crowns Chief Donut Maker after nationwide competition.

The nationwide Dodge Garage Chief Donut Maker competition concluded this week after 173,500 applicants were whittled down to just one winner: Preston Patterson of North Carolina will be the brand's 'Never Lift' campaign ambassador for the next two years, helping fans keep track of the brand's migration to electrified performance — and he gets a fat check and the keys to a Challenger Hellcat to boot. Not a bad gig, eh?

"To go from a kid who had a poster of a Dodge Viper on my bedroom wall to being handed the keys to a Dodge Challenger Hellcat as my company car is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Patterson. “I’m 100% ready for my first assignment as chief donut maker, and I’m looking forward to representing Dodge and the Brotherhood of Muscle at some epic automotive events in this next year, especially Roadkill Nights this summer." 

Applications for the position were due in January. Contestants then had to submit a short promotional video in February. From those videos, Dodge's judges selected 10 finalists to participate in a web series filmed at Radford Racing School, where the finalists participated in a series of challenges and eliminations until Patterson was crowned Chief this week. 

“After a nearly four-month search for our chief donut maker, we were blown away by our 10 finalists, and how each uniquely embodied the very best of the Dodge brand,” said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. “We put our candidates to the test both on and off the track and Preston never lifted, proving that he possesses the knowledge, character and drive to represent the Brotherhood of Muscle.”

Fans can follow @ChiefDonutMakerOfficial on Instagram to keep tabs on Patterson as he follows Dodge's progress toward the future of electrified muscle.

Related video:

Featured GalleryDodge Chief Donut Maker
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X