Mercedes recalls 140,000 recent models for rear camera, grounding issues

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 140,000 recent cars and SUVs for two separate issues. One campaign addresses a defect that can prevent the rearview camera from functioning properly; the other targets a potentially loose ground cable that can lead to more significant complications.

The rearview camera recall covers 126,443 CLA-Class, GLE/GLS-Class, A-Class, C-Class, E-Class, E-Class Coupe/Convertible, GLA/GLB-Class, GLC-Class, CLS-Class, and EQC-Class models built for the 2020-2021 model years. Under certain circumstances, the rearview camera image may fail to appear, leaving instead a black screen or the previous view and a message indicating that the rearview camera system is inoperable.

Mercedes says this is a software issue, and one that only appears in vehicles built with computer modules from certain suppliers, so not all models from the above list will be impacted. Keep an eye out for a mailer from Mercedes-Benz if your car was built with the problematic components.

The second issue is more serious, at least on paper. Mercedes-Benz says some 2020-2022 GLE450, GLS450, 2021-2022 AMG GLE53, 2020-2021 GLE580, GLS580, 2021 AMG GLE63, Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63 vehicles left the factory with a loose 48V ground connection under the passenger seat.

"In combination with the high electrical currents potentially flowing through this connection, the temperature in this area might increase," Mercedes-Benz said in its defect report. "As a consequence, a risk of fire cannot be ruled out."

Again, not all models listed above will be subject to this recall. Some were shipped with properly torqued ground connections. Keep an eye out for a notice from Mercedes-Benz some time before June 7, 2022.

Related Video