European dealer working with Koenigsegg on a CC12 secret project

We tuned into James Walker's latest episode on YouTube because The Supercar Blog reported there's a special Koenigsegg on the way called the CC12. There isn't much known about the coming coupe, just that was supposedly commissioned by a European dealer in ultraluxurious things called Carage. Upon tuning in to the 51-minute video, we discovered that Walker talks about the CC12 for maybe ten seconds (38:47) — he doesn't even call it by the name written on the wall next to it, and the project is so secret that his host won't say a word about it. Here's the thing: The episode is called "The Best Garage in the World?", and the answer might be "Hell yes." We showed up for one car, we stayed because of all the amazing car stuff.

We'd never heard of Carage before, a dealer with showrooms in Lucerne, Switzerland and Marbella, Spain that specializes in "modern hypercars [and] unusually sporty vintage cars." If a line could win an award for Swiss understatement, this is it. Walker tours just some of the Swiss facility, which is five floors and nearly 54,000 feet of luxury architectural space housing many millions of dollars in cars. The Koenigsegg room is designed to create Swedish vibes. The five cars parked inside it include CC8S Chassis #002, the first customer car of the first model Koenigsegg built, one of two Trevita's with white carbon and clearcoat with diamond dust, and the Agera Prototype Chassis #077 that was not only the development vehicle for every evolution of the Agera, it was customized with a trunk.

There's are a few rooms with Aston Martins (12:50) including James Bond's DB10 (25:15), another with Ferraris, a modern Iso Rivolta (11:30), and the most magnificent tool and replacement parts sets we have ever seen (32:05) created for the Aston Martin DB4GT Continuation. Then there's the garage, with the obligatory lifts and clean-room appearance. The garage also contains an indoor wash bay, because Carage washes every vehicle before working on it; there's an exhaust vent on a rail that can be fitted to any vehicle in the garage; there are tire fitting and alignment machines in custom colors to match the garage; and a pump system to send used oil into a large containment tank beneath the garage. Plus the on-site carbon production and CNC machines. And other things. Carage is spectacular.

Back to that Koenigsegg CC12, though. It hasn't been commissioned by Carage, it's being built by Carage, CEO Kim Struve saying he's working with Koenigsegg on the project, but he wants to show potential clientele what Carage can do. The form under the tarp looks like the CC8S that, earlier in the video, Struve says was bought "for a special project that's going to be released in a year's time." But we can't know if the two are related. What we do know is that Koenigsegg built just six examples of the CC8S, its name partly signifying the modular Ford V8 behind the cockpit. The re-engineered and supercharged 4.7-liter small block produced 646 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The automaker switched to CCR and CCX names after the CC8, never making a CC12. Whatever Carage is up to, we're looking forward to it, and if the 12 in the name refers to the cylinder count, all the better.

