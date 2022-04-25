Chevy Corvette AWD hybrid coming next year, electric version to follow

After years of spy photos and speculation, president of GM Mark Reuss has finally confirmed plans for both a hybrid Chevy Corvette C8 and a full-electric model. He even dropped a launch window for the hybrid. All this comes with a trailer that reveals the hybrid is all-wheel-drive.

The most information we have is on the hybrid. The trailer shows the car skidding about in the snow, but the clip of it launching from a standstill is what makes the all-wheel drive very obvious. It's all in slow-motion, and it sure seems the front wheels get going more quickly than the rears, which makes us think the front wheels are powered by an electric motor rather than being mechanically connected to the engine. That's consistent with previous reports, too.

We won't have long to wait for the hybrid either. Reuss said it should launch early next year. It doesn't have a name yet, but GM has been holding on to the trademark for the "E-Ray" name for a while. Power is also unclear, but the latest reports have it somewhere above 600 horsepower combined. It will likely come in below 670 horsepower, though, in order to maintain the Z06's position at the top of the Corvette hierarchy.

As for the full electric, Reuss didn't offer much. He simply said that it's coming, and will definitely be after the hybrid Corvette. Details around the car are scarce. It would certainly use the electric car technology used in most of GM's new electric cars, named "Ultium." Some reports have suggested an electric crossover SUV could be possible.

We'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out with the full-electric Corvette. And in the meantime, we'll be looking forward to more about the hybrid.

