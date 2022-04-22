2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Easter Jeep Safari | Autoblog Podcast #726

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. Byron drove the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, and attended the 56th Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari where he drove the Jeep Magneto 2.0 concept EV, complete with a six-speed manual transmission. Byron also defends his opinion that it's time for the Hemi to die, while Greg fires off about the Swatch x Omega MoonSwatch wristwatch. They also talk about the freshly revealed 2023 BMW 7 Series, including the new, electric i7. Finally, they reach into the mailbag and help a listener choose between a Porsche 911 and a Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing. Did they make the right call?

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #726

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: