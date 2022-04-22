Find Cheap Gas Prices near you.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Easter Jeep Safari | Autoblog Podcast #726

Plus the new BMW 7 Series and Hemi deathwatch

Apr 22nd 2022 at 2:39PM

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. Byron drove the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, and attended the 56th Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari where he drove the Jeep Magneto 2.0 concept EV, complete with a six-speed manual transmission. Byron also defends his opinion that it's time for the Hemi to die, while Greg fires off about the Swatch x Omega MoonSwatch wristwatch. They also talk about the freshly revealed 2023 BMW 7 Series, including the new, electric i7. Finally, they reach into the mailbag and help a listener choose between a Porsche 911 and a Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing. Did they make the right call?

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #726

Rundown

Feedback

