Ford previews electric commercial van ahead of May 9 debut

Ford will expand its range of electric commercial vehicles by introducing a battery-powered van on May 9. The model remains shrouded in darkness, but a brief preview video suggests it will slot below the Transit in terms of size and wear a futuristic-looking exterior design.

The 15-second clip posted on the company's YouTube channel shows the outline of a van whose proportions seemingly fall in line with the Mercedes-Benz Metris-sized Transit Custom, a model that's smaller than the full-size Transit and that's sold in a long list of global markets. What's unclear is whether we're looking at an electric version of the current-generation Transit Custom, which went on sale across Europe in 2012, or at the next-generation model. Either way, the van shown in the video stands out from the model currently in showrooms with a redesigned front end characterized by thin strips of LED lights. Out back, the vertical lights look smaller than the Transit Custom's.

Power will come from an electric drivetrain whose specifications haven't been announced yet. All we know at this stage is that the enigmatic model is part of Ford's plan to launch four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024.

Ford will unveil the electric van online on May 9 at 10 a.m. Paris time, which is 4 a.m. in New York City and 1 a.m. in Los Angeles. It's too early to tell whether the model will be sold in the United States; the current-generation Transit Custom has never been available here.

