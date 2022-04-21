2023 Audi lineup gets lots of tweaks, no mention of R8

Audi's data dump for its 2023 U.S. model lineup covers all the detail changes that will grace shoppers on dealer lots. Price changes are modest considering the circumstances, from $100 more for the A3 to $900 more for the battery-electric E-Tron SUV, but there's more and/or better standard content throughout. The highlight rundown by model family is:

A3: The A3 40 gets full LED headlights standard, making the brighter units standard on every trim. That entry model also adds stitched leatherette door armrests, and the optional Black Optic Sport Package includes a new 18-inch five-spoke bi-color wheel on all-season tires. The Premium trim welcomes a new LED interior Lighting Plus Package and an Agate Gray birch inlay. The Convenience Package for the S3 and other models higher up the food chain will bring wireless charging. And adaptive cruise control can be downloaded as a one-time purchase for the A3 Premium and S3 Premium.

A4: The A4 40, 45, and Allroad fit LED headlights standard. The Premium trim gets a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system included. The A 45 Black Optic Plus Package adds more black to the exterior, such as black exhaust tips, the S4 gets a brand new Black Optic Plus Package with black Audi rings and badges, and the A4 Allroad gets a Black Optic Plus Package for the first time. The Convenience Package for all trims will include adaptive cruise control. Paint choices swap out Quantum Gray for Chronos Gray, depending on model and trim; District Green becomes available for the entire lineup, Terra Gray and Turbo Blue are goners.

A5: The whole range upgrades to Matrix LED headlights. The coupe, Sportback 45, and cabriolet come on 18-inch five-spoke wheels, the droptop also fitting the S line exterior and sport front seats standard. The Premium and Premium Plus trims for A5 and S5 will be equipped with Bang & Olufsen 3D audio. The Black Optic Plus Packages add more black elements as on the S4, depending on trim, and the Convenience Package comes with adaptive cruise control. Quantum Gray dips out here, too, replaced by Chronos Gray; Sonoma Green and Turbo Blue leave the RS5 palette, Ascari Blue sliding in.

A6/A7: The Convenience Package adds adaptive cruise control with lane guidance, the Prestige Trim receives Remote Park Assist Plus and can be had with a black Dinamica headliner on the A6 Allroad and RS 6 Avant. The S6 and S7 add a new Premium trim with the LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, heated rear seats, leather package, and an optional Audi Sport stitching package featuring a black interior with Express Red stitching. On the S7, the Black Optic Package and S line have been combined into one, open to every trim. The RS 7 adds Remote Park Assist and black Dinamica headliner to the Executive Package.

A8: Having received a facelift, the new frills for the flagship sedan are an Executive Package with Remote Park Assist Plus and Matrix LED headlights joining the Comfort Plus Package. The S8 gets laid up with a Valcona leather interior and rhombus stitching standard.

TT: Coupe and Roadster come with new 18-inch five-spoke wheels.

Q3: As with the sedan, every Q3 wears full LED headlights, and all get a wireless phone charging pad to replace the phone box with a signal booster. The entry Q3 40 moves to 18-inch wheels with a new design. The Q3 45 moves to new 20-inchers on summer tires when optioned with the Black Optic Sport Package.

Q5: Every model comes with adaptive cruise control, every Premium Plus trim comes with Bang & Olufsen 3D sound. The Q5 55 sets itself apart with OLED taillights on the Prestige trim with the Sport Plus Package. Quantum Gray is out, Chronos Gray is in.

Q7: The 2.0-liter four--cylinder in the Q7 45 puts out 261 horsepower, 13 more than on the 2022 model. Every Q7 adds leatherette stitching on the instrument panel standard, and adaptive cruise control joins the Convenience Package. The Q7 45 gets Matrix headlights on the Premium Plus trim, the Q7 55 gets those headlights standard. Dual-pane windows will keep things quieter in the SQ7, the hotted-up variant adding two optional 22-inch wheels later this year.

Q8: Matrix LED headlights that display special welcome and goodbye animations will come at no extra cost on the S8 and SQ8. Dual-pane glass shows up in the Premium Plus trim. The RS Q8 dresses up in Fine Nappa Leather from the factory, and installs electric sun shades on the rear windows. The Q8 color palette loses Galaxy Blue, Barrel Brown, and Florett Silver metallics, replaced by Waitomo Blue, Tamarind Brown, and Satellite Silver metallics.

E-Tron: The Prestige trim of the E-Tron S and E-Tron S Sportback upgrade to Digital Matrix LED headlights. The Sportback makes the previously optional black headliner standard equipment, the Sportback in Prestige trim makes 22-inch 5-spoke wheels with dynamic orange front and rear brake calipers standard, as well as rear side airbags with illuminated safety belt buckles and the Black Optic Package. The E-Tron S and E-Tron S Sportback add carbon square structure inlays and LED interior lighting from the factory. plus package as standard. Rounding out the changes, the Prestige trim level of both the E-Tron S and E-Tron S Sportback now receive Digital Matrix-design LED headlights as included equipment.

E-Tron GT: The electric sedan sheds the Hekla gray grille for a body-colored unit. Standard equipment is plumped up with a second charging port on the passenger's side, an integrated toll module, Bang and Olufsen 3D audio, 20-inch all-season tires and anti-theft lugnuts. The former summer tires are now a part of the Performance Package. The Prestige trim adds an optional 21-inch 10-spoke wheel package in "bi-color black" to replace the optional platinum gray wheels. The RS E-Tron GT comes with carbon atlas matte inlays for 2023, and can be optioned with a ceramic brake package with Anthracite calipers behind 21-inch 5-spoke concave wheels.