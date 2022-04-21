Lexus recalls 4,200 NX crossovers due to missing welds

Lexus is recalling about 4,200 units of the 2022 NX due to missing spot-welds. Announced in April 2022, the campaign includes the NX250, the NX350, the NX350h, and the NX450h+, and the Japanese company has asked its dealers to stop selling the vehicles in their inventory.

Documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) explain that some spot-welds might have been missed during the production process. They're located around the mounting areas for the front shock absorbers. Leaving out these welds can cause some of the other welds and the surrounding panels to weaken or crack over time, which could in turn make it possible for the front shock absorbers to separate from their mounting area. This would increase the risk of a crash by causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The recall includes 4,215 examples of the NX, though Lexus estimates that fewer than 1% of those are missing welds. It will begin notifying owners of potentially affected vehicles by mail on June 6, 2022. They'll be asked to take their NX to an authorized dealer so that a mechanic can check for missing welds. Lexus is still developing a solution to the problem. In the meantime, it has asked its dealers to stop selling the NXs potentially affected by the recall that are still in inventories across the nation, though as of writing only 12 units have been identified.

Weld-related recalls are mercifully rare but not unheard of. In 2019, Subaru recalled 2,107 new Outback and Legacy models due to faulty welds below the cowl panel, and 293 units of the Ascent were recalled in 2018 because they were missing a series of spot welds on the B-pillar. At the time, the company explained that the 293 crossovers without the proper welds would be destroyed and replaced.

