The 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor raises the bar, and you can win one here

Until Ram came out with the TRX, the Ford F-150 Raptor was the be-all end-all when it came to full-size, off-road ready pickups. Now, we’ll have to wait for the Raptor R to come out to see if Ford can steal back the crown, but the current Raptor ain’t a slouch either. Especially with the 37 Performance Package like the one Omaze is currently giving away.

Here are the specs of the Raptor in question, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine

Transmission: Ten-Speed Automatic Transmission

Drivetrain: 4X4

Exterior Color: Grey

Interior Color: Dark Blue

Horsepower: 450 hp

Torque: 510 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds

Fuel Consumption: 15 city / 18 highway

Fuel Capacity: Extended Range 36 Gallon Fuel Tank

Towing Capacity: 8,200 lbs

Approximate Retail Value: $83,525

Cash Alt: $62,642.75

Special features: Raptor 37 Performance Package includes 17” beadlock-capable forged wheels, 37”x12.50 tires; Twin Panel Moonroof; Recaro Front-Seats; B&O Sound System; Fox Racing Shocks

Here’s what we thought of the new Raptor when we last drove it:

“The speedometer touches 83 mph after standing on the gas while exiting a corner in a deserted sand wash, with the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor’s tires resolutely planted to the uneven surface. Another rutted bend comes quickly into view, at which point I lift off the throttle and lightly trail brake into the corner. The truck drifts predictably and gradually until I sight the corner exit, bury the loud pedal and send it down the next brief straight. I’ve barely driven this truck in anger and have never seen this stretch of wash before, but I’ve already developed complete faith in how the new Raptor will respond.

“Similar thoughts go through my head as I later send it skimming across the top of deep whoop-de-doos, scramble up hills and over uncertain rocky terrain, and schuss it through cone gates that are laid out like a sandy Super-G giant slalom course on the flanks of humongous dunes. The new Raptor gobbles it all up and spits it all out – in twin roosts of sand, at times – with better stability and more persistent power delivery than any previous Raptor before it. It frankly behaves as if it was built to do nothing else.

“But this is nothing like a one-dimensional machine. Around town, the now crew-cab-only Raptor benefits from all of the comforts and thoughtful touches that adorn the latest F-150’s cabin, and it comes standard with a 12-inch instrument panel and a 12-inch center screen with Sync 4 and wireless smartphone connectivity. Its daily-drive ride is smooth, flat and largely devoid of aftershake after hitting rough patches. You’d be more than happy to spend all day behind the wheel, which is a handy thing because its 36-gallon fuel tank gives it well over 500 miles of highway driving range.

“One single change is responsible for most of this, and that is the third-generation Raptor’s abandonment of leaf spring rear suspension in favor of a five-link setup with coil springs. If that sounds familiar, that’s what underpins most Ram pickups, including the Raptor's most obvious competitor, the Ram 1500 TRX. This setup makes for a smoother on-road ride, but it also helps a truck put power to the pavement (or dirt) with far less axle hop. No towing was involved in this event, but I fully expect improved trailering stability in crosswinds and on winding descents thanks to the new suspension's fifth link, the lateral panhard rod.

“Ford Raptors are shipping now, and the base price is $65,840, including $1,695 in destination charges. That’s $7,705 more than last year’s crew cab, but there’s more standard equipment built into the new higher price. The 37-inch tire option is another $7,500, and with that you also get unique Recaro bucket seats and other trim differences. But there is a gotcha that makes the effective price really $13,650: 37-inch tires can only be ordered if you also take the $6,150 801A equipment package. That’s an attractive package that includes a lot of goodies like a Torsen front differential, Blue-Cruise prep, B&O premium audio, the 360-degree camera, the Tow Technology group and other bits and pieces. Personally, though, I’d rather take 801A on its own without the 37-inch rubber.

“I’ve been a big fan of link-coil rear suspension in pickups ever since Ram came out with it, but I wasn’t prepared for how much off-road balance and poise it has given the Ford Raptor. It probably has to do with the fact that it’s a Raptor-only execution that is not found under all F-150s. That allowed engineers to really optimize it for the Raptor’s off-road mission, and it doesn’t take long to feel how it makes the chassis come alive and to appreciate how it can lay down all the power that the 3.5-liter EcoBoost can muster. The Raptor’s stock has risen significantly for 2021, but it's also hard not to think of how much higher it can go when Ford takes the wraps off the Raptor R next year.”

According to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Folds of Honor. According to Omaze, “Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Their educational scholarships support private education tuition, homeschooling and tutoring for children in grades K–12, and higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. To date, they’ve awarded over 20,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.“

