BMW i7 M70 electric flagship and 750e PHEV are coming soon

BMW just revealed the new 7 Series lineup this morning, including the electric i7 xDrive60 and gasoline-powered 740i and 760i xDrive. However, there are more models coming.

In the fully electric realm, a new flagship called the i7 M70 xDrive will eventually be revealed. This M Sport model is claimed to have “well over 600 horsepower and maximum torque of over 737 pound-feet,” according to BMW. Those numbers will easily make it the most powerful 7 Series in the lineup when it’s revealed. BMW also says it will complete the 0-62 mph sprint in “under 4.0 seconds.”

When it’s revealed, BMW has promised the i7 M70 will be the company’s most powerful road car ever. Though, we suspect that won’t stand for long after the 740-horse XM is unleashed on the street. We’ll also note that BMW makes these i7 M70 power claims with an asterisk, saying that the numbers are reflective of a temporary “boost,” the likes of which we’ve seen in many EV models. That means it’ll be capable of making the quoted power figures for short bursts of time, but not in perpetuity.

Beyond the exciting electric flagship to come, BMW also tells us that we’ll be getting a plug-in hybrid model in 2023. It’s going to be the 750e xDrive, and while U.S. specs aren’t available, the model has already been revealed for Europe. It uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine and an electric motor. Combined power between the two is a stout 490 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque — BMW claims a 0-62 mph time of 4.9 seconds. Performance-wise, that makes it just a hair quicker than the 740i, which comes with a 0-60 mph claim of 5.0 seconds.

Electric range is only quoted for the WLTP cycle for now, but it’s a high 52- to 57-mile estimate. We’ll need to wait to see how this translates into EPA-rated range, but we’re hopeful, because it’s a fairly large 18.7 kWh battery pack. The lithium-ion battery is installed into the car’s underbody, and BMW claims trunk space is unaffected by this new packaging.

For now, that’s all we know about these upcoming models. If you want to get the full download on everything BMW has fully revealed, go ahead and check out our comprehensive reveal story here.

