Ford Mustang Mach-E introduced as latest NYPD patrol car

The New York Police Department took to the New York International Auto Show to introduce its latest patrol car, the Mustang Mach-E. The NYPD has ordered 184 of the electric crossovers in an effort to green-ify their fleet.

A walkaround from the floor of the Jacob K. Javits convention center shows some of the modifications that the NYPD Mach-E has compared to the showroom-stock model. The cars are all based on the GT model, which provides 480 horsepower, 600 pound-feet of torque, and a Ford-claimed 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. The NYPD cars will come equipped with a steel roof rather than a panoramic one.

In addition, each car will be fitted with flashing lights on the roofs and in the grilles, which are standard locations for NYPD vehicles. Doors and windows will also be fitted with ballistic panels and glass. From the rear, high-vis reflective material will keep officers safe, and a roof-mounted message board can display scrolling text.

Last September Ford sent a Mustang Mach-E to the Michigan State Police for evaluation as a patrol car. While the electric car passed its tests, it was rated quite low in some categories. Namely, evaluators felt that the Mach-E's dashboard and engine compartment were not easily accessible, and ranked those categories significantly lower against competitors like the Chevy Tahoe, Dodge Charger and Durango, and Ford's own Explorer and F-150 police vehicles.

Nevertheless, the NYPD is apparently willing to overlook those shortcomings. It's not the only one, as the U.K. has expressed interest in the Mach-E and the city of Ann Arbor, Mich. has ordered two examples. In addition, the NYPD has received approval for up to 250 Tesla patrol cars, though it has not executed that order. Now, it's installing charging stations at several of their facilities to accommodate the new arrivals, which should hit the streets of the Big Apple this summer.

