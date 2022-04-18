Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport, 400 Sport create new trims below SVR

Jaguar has introduced two new F-Pace trims in the UK, one of which we expect to make it our way. Dubbed the F-Pace 300 Sport and F-Pace 400 Sport, they also welcome Amazon Alexa integration to the whole F-Pace range. Both Sport trims come standard with gloss black roof rails, privacy glass, and the Black Pack that dresses the badges, bumpers and intakes, sills and greenhouse trim in gloss black. A set of 21-inch wheels is also standard, the Style 5105 design also in gloss black. A 22-inch Style 1020 forged wheel in either gloss black or with satin black inserts or gloss silver with contrasting inserts.

Inside, the Sports get Ebony Suedecloth headliners lording over Windsor leather slimline performance seats and Satin Charcoal Ash veneers, plus premium cabin lighting with 30 available colors.

The F-Pace 300 Sport is powered by the automaker's Ingenium 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel mild hybrid with 296 horsepower (300 PS) and 479 pound-feet of torque. This is the one we don't expect to make land in the U.S. The F-Pace 400 Sport would be the one for us, assuming it leaps the Atlantic. The F-Pace Sport models follow the creation of the E-Pace Sport last year, and that trim on the smaller crossover didn't come to America, hence the uncertainty. Back to the matter: The F-Pace Sport 400 is powered by the Ingenium 3.0-liter straight-six gasoline mild hybrid with 395 hp (400 PS) and 406 lb-ft.

Prices in the UK start at £62,250 ($80,900 U.S.) for the D300 AWD Auto 300 Sport, and £68,520 ($89,050 U.S.) for the P400 AWD Auto 400 Sport.

The duo add Alexa voice control to their infotainment suites, the ability to request anything online or change the temperature in your second bedroom at home now officially an F-Pace thing. Jaguar says it will add Alexa integration to every F-Pace globally that's fitted with Pivi Pro Infotaiment via an over-the-air update. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are now also standard.

