'Horizon Chase' developer Aquiris gets a big investment from Epic Games | Gaming Roundup

This week in racing game news:

Epic Games will publish upcoming Aquiris titles

Aquiris, developer of the fantastic "Horizon Chase" games has recently announced a partnership and investment from powerhouse studio Epic Games. IGN reports that the studio is expecting the investment to "shape the next 15 years of the studio." Aquiris CEO Mauricio Longoni had this to say about the partnership, "We are thrilled to partner with Epic Games. It's a strong endorsement of what Aquiris has built so far, and we can't wait to show the world what we are working on together. Epic's publishing power and close collaboration with us on tech, business intelligence, and product development will help us boost the quality and the reach of our titles." We're looking forward to seeing what some extra investment can do for an already great studio like Aquiris.

"MotoGP 22" has dropped a new trailer all about "The Art of Racing"

"MotoGP 22" is the new official home for simulated Grand Prix motorcycle racing and it's launching on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC in just one week on April 21. To get ready for the new release, the team has dropped a new trailer featuring some interesting built-in ways that players will be able to learn how to get better at the game. It will feature some improvements over its predecessors in the form of revised tutorials, a new "MotoGP Academy" mode, a new riding analysis system that will provide specific feedback to players based on their racing style and more. Check out the new trailer for yourself just below.