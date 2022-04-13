Tesla made the Model X faster than ever, and you can win one

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter this sweepstakes today and get 150 bonus entries by signing up for the Autoblog Newsletter right here!

There are a few records that I am astonished to have seen broken in my lifetime. The sub two-hour marathon, the two-hour climbing speed record of El Cap in Yosemite, and now, a production car going 0-60 miles per hour in 1.98 seconds. That's exactly what the Tesla Model S Plaid did (well, at least when in some very precise, Tesla-mandated conditions), making it the fastest production car ever and the first to go sub 2 seconds for a 0-60. But Tesla didn't stop with the Model S, bringing the Plaid, and its 1,000+ horsepower to the Model X. This electric SUV will rocket you to 60 miles per hour in only 2.5 seconds, and if you enter now at Omaze you can skip the waiting list and win one, all taxes and fees covered.

Win a Tesla Model X Plaid - Enter at Omaze

Here are the specs of the Model X Plaid, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: Up to 7

Engine: Tri-Motor Electric

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: Midnight Silver Metallic

Interior Color: White with Carbon Fiber decor

Maximum Horsepower: 1,020 hp

Maximum Torque: 841 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0–60 in 2.5 seconds

Top Speed: 163 mph

Range: 313 miles

Approximate Retail Value: $148,517.00

Cash Alt: $111,387.75

Special Features: Full self-driving capability; 22” wheels; glass panoramic roof; 17” infotainment screen + rear seat screen with wireless gaming; 22-speaker sound system

All of this adds up to a good-looking, wicked-fast EV that has a retail value of $148,517.

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. Donations benefit GivePower. Per Omaze, “GivePower is on a mission to help the roughly 1.4 billion people around the world who do not have access to safely-managed drinking water. The nonprofit uses its deep solar expertise to power and provide clean water, food security and light to regions in need around the world.”

If you want this head-turning EV in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is June 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Other Omaze sweepstakes: