Land Rover is recalling nearly 15,000 units of the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport to fix a seatbelt-related issue.

Announced in April 2022, the recall affects 9,259 examples of the Range Rover Sport and 5,553 units of the Range Rover registered in the United States, bringing the total number of SUVs included in the campaign to 14,812. These are 2016 and 2017 models built between April 29 and October 17, 2016, according to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Land Rover explained that the emergency locking retractor (ELR) in the driver's seatbelt assembly "is not to specification," a problem that the company blames on a supplier. As a result, the car-sensitive sensor mechanism won't lock when it's supposed to if the SUV brakes before a collision, which increases the risk of an injury. Interestingly, a campaign to address this problem was launched in 2019 but the service instructions supplied to dealers contained an error, so some vehicles were inspected and released with a faulty seatbelt mechanism.

Owners of affected cars will receive a letter from Land Rover in June 2022, and they'll be asked to take their SUV to an authorized dealer to get the driver's seatbelt assembly inspected. The part will be replaced free of charge if the technician finds it to be faulty. Land Rover adds that drivers who paid to get this problem fixed before the recall campaign was announced will be able to apply for a refund.

Related video: