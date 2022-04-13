This Greenworks 40V 14-inch cordless lawn mower is 27% off today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Gas-powered lawn mowers are loud, smelly, and bad for the environment, but they're unfortunately still generally the standard for lawn care in America. With so many options available for electric lawn mowers nowadays, there are few reasons to justify getting an old-school gas mower if you're in the market for a new one. Luckily, with spring in the air, deals on electric mowers are starting to pop up all over the place, so we figured we'd bring you this great one: 27% off a Greenworks 40V 14-inch cordless lawn mower.

You can take advantage of this deal for just over $180 for a limited time and enjoy a lightweight, single-blade mower that gets up to 60 minutes of runtime with a single, fully-charged battery, although, the runtime will vary depending on the condition of your lawn. You can also choose to pick up an extra battery for easy swap-outs if you think you'll need more time. This mower comes with one 4.0 Ah battery and a charger. Learn more right here.

Key Features