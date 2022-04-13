2023 Kia Telluride revealed at NY Auto Show, adds X-Pro trim

The 2023 Kia Telluride has been revealed at the New York Auto Show, and even though it's only a mid-cycle refresh, there’s plenty to talk about with Kia’s mega-popular three-row crossover SUV.

Let’s start on the outside, as the Telluride gets a nip-and-tuck for 2023 to make it appear a little more rugged than before. We only have what Kia says about the base model to go on, though, as the 2023 model is being revealed in a new X-Pro trim that features different styling versus the regular model. For now, know that the 2023 Telluride is getting a new daytime running light signature, new taillights, new bumpers in front and rear, massaged door garnishes, new wheel designs and three new colors (Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red and Jungle Wood Green).

Circling back to the X-Pro trim, it and the also new X-Line trim are new Telluride models designed for people who might want to do some soft off-roading with their family crossover. Both come standard with all-wheel drive.

All of the X-Line’s capability-related extras include a 0.4-inch suspension lift, “improved approach and departure angles,” upgraded traction control system for off-road use, a unique tow mode and bridge-type roof rails. Appearance-wise, you’ll be able to tell it’s an X-Line via a special radiator-style grille design, unique 20-inch wheels, X-Line badging, body-color door handles, exclusive interior color combos and X-Line embossings on the seats.

Pop on up to the more serious X-Pro, and Kia fits the Telluride with black-painted 18-inch wheels wrapped in Continental all-terrain tires, a 110-volt cargo area inverter outlet, an increased towing capacity (5,500 pounds versus the standard 5,000 pounds) and X-Pro badging throughout. It’s a pretty healthy package for someone looking to buy a more capable Telluride, and it looks good, too.

Another key upgrade area for the 2023 Telluride is its interior. It gets a new wall of screens that swaps the analog gauge cluster out for a fully-digital one (matching the Palisade), and also increases the size of the infotainment screen — now both the cluster and infotainment feature 12.3-inch screens. This new screen setup necessitated a new air vents design for the Telluride, too, so the dash is modified to fit the new displays. It all looks rather nicely integrated. The head-up display is upgraded to be bigger and display in multiple colors, and you’ll have the option of selecting a digital rearview camera mirror.

Also on the tech front, the 2023 Telluride will allow you to use digital key technology that lets you use your phone as the car key. Plus, a few new driver assistance features are added to the roster. The big one is Highway Driving Assist 2, which gives the car the capability to make lane changes on its own — this was previously a Genesis-exclusive feature before making its way into the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 electric vehicles. Kia also added Intelligent Speed Limit Assist that will alert you when you’re going over the speed limit. And lastly, the Telluride gains forward collision avoidance tech that is meant to help when making an unprotected left turn. It’s capable of sensing oncoming traffic, and will brake if you start to drive into an impending collision.

Kia kept the Telluride’s vitals the same for 2023. That means the 3.8-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic carry over and all-wheel drive remains optional.

