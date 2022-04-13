New York is the home of the annual World Car award ceremony, and this year it gave Hyundai quite a bit to celebrate. Its Ioniq 5 EV took home some serious honors Wednesday, grabbing nods in the design and electric car categories and topping it all off with the coveted overall 2022 World Car of the Year award.

"We are truly honored to receive these prestigious awards, which recognize the talent and hard work of all our people and business partners at Hyundai Motor Company. Our vision is to enable Progress for Humanity, and this endorsement of our approach will serve to embolden our commitment to make this vision a reality," said Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai president and CEO, in the company's announcement.

Officially, the Ioniq 5 is the 2022 World Car of the Year, World Electric Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year — three of the six awards handed out. Mercedes-Benz (World Luxury Car of the Year), Audi (World Performance Car of the Year) and Toyota (World Urban Car of the Year) took home one apiece. Here's the full list of winners:

World Car of the Year / World Electric Vehicle of the Year / World Car Design of the Year: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

World Luxury Car of the Year: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

World Performance Car of the Year: 2022 Audi E-Tron GT

World Urban Car of the Year: 2022 Toyota Yaris Cross

Hyundai to build an EV and battery plant in U.S.

Hyundai COO Jose Muñoz said Wednesday at the New York Auto Show that the company will build an assembly plant in the U.S. for EVs and their batteries, part of the company's $7.4 billion U.S. investment plan to build and upgrade facilities. Muñoz said a site for the new plant would be announced this year, Automotive News reported.

In addition, Hyundai will add electric vehicles (EV) in its Montgomery assembly line, marking its first EV production in the country, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said on Tuesday.

Hyundai said it plans to invest $300 million and hire an additional 200 workers to build the electrified Genesis GV70 crossover and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its U.S. manufacturing center. The Santa Fe goes into productoin in October, and the GV70 before the year is out.

