Lucid Air gets Grand Touring Performance trim with 1,050 hp

The Lucid Air luxury electric sedan launched with a headline-grabbing Dream Edition model that put out between 933 and 1,111 horsepower. But it was a limited-production model, capped at 520 units. They're all sold out now. And as such, that would've left Lucid without a wild range-topper with available four-figure output. But the company has rectified the issue with a new Performance variant of the Grand Touring trim.

At 1,050 horsepower, the Grand Touring Performance isn't quite as powerful as the mighty Dream Edition, but we doubt most buyers will really notice the 61-pony deficit. We also doubt they'll notice that the Grand Touring Performance is 0.1 second slower to 60 mph. Rather, they'll surely be too distracted by getting to the 60 mph mark in just 2.6 seconds. These are all notable steps above the regular Grand Touring, which makes 819 horsepower and does the 60 sprint in 3.0 seconds.

The tradeoff for the extra performance is reduced range. The Grand Touring Performance, with its standard 21-inch wheels, has a range of 446 miles, which is still a mighty long distance for an EV. But the regular Grand Touring will go 469 miles on 21-inch wheels, and 516 miles when equipped with 19-inch wheels.

Pricing for the Grand Touring Performance is set at $179,000, though Lucid didn't specify whether that includes destination charges. We've reached out for clarification and will update if we hear back. Deliveries of the new model begin this August. If you don't need the power, the regular Grand Touring is already available, and it starts at $139,000.

Related video: