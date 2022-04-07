Fully electric, autonomous Volvo concept was inspired by a Lego model

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Volvo’s prototype LX03 is like something out of a sci-fi film. What began as a simple collaboration between Volvo Construction Equipment and LEGO resulted in something awesomely unique. It started with the two brands working together to create a Technic model called ZEUX for adults and children to enjoy and build in their homes. Soon after that, the ZEUX was used as a base for the real-life Volvo LX03 concept.

The Volvo LX03 concept is a fully electric and fully autonomous 5-ton wheel loader that aims to create “smart, safe and sustainable” solutions for construction. Volvo says the LX03 is a modular concept that can be configured to be larger or smaller with minor changes to the manufacturing process. LX03 “shares its driveline with the L25 Electric,” which makes it environmentally friendly with zero emissions or noise pollution. This one-of-a-kind concept has an operating weight of 11,000 pounds and a tipload of 8,800 pounds. When fully charged, the LX03 can operate for four to eight hours. What do you think of autonomous construction? Would it be something you want in your town? Let us know in the comments

