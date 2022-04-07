2023 Ford Bronco Raptor's new digital gauge cluster detailed

One element of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor that didn’t get a whole lot of attention at its debut is the new 12-inch digital gauge cluster. As we await the opportunity to get into the driver’s seat of the Raptor, Ford is providing a closer, detailed look at the new screen replacing the combination analog/digital cluster of the standard Bronco.

You’ll see images of the various layouts and drive mode displays in the gallery above. Many of those photos speak for themselves, but Ford provided some more background to chew on, too.

The first display Ford calls out is a new “Performance View” that you’ll see in the initial slide. This puts the tachometer directly in the center with redline at your 12 o’clock position, along with super easy to read gear status and a digital speedometer. To the left of this are all your engine’s vitals, and to the right you’ll see a vehicle avatar to keep you informed of tire pressures, sway bar connection status and more.

When you switch drive modes, the digital cluster will play animations that Ford says were put together with the aid of videogame developers — they should be fun to watch. Each is meant to capture “the specific performance and personality of the setting through the use of color, speed and even camera angle.”

We’ll list all the modes and their corresponding displays out for you below, but make sure to check them out in the photos at the top.

Normal: The screen of the digital cluster uses a subtle blue to show the vehicle in an everyday driving scenario.

Sport: Feel of a more exciting drive experience, with the cluster using a red and white theme to show the vehicle in a track environment.

Tow/Haul: To highlight the increased tow rating of 4,500 pounds, the cluster screen includes a vehicle towing a trailer, with the gauges turning yellow in a subtle nod to construction vehicles at work.

Slippery: Optimized for use on slick roads or loose surfaces such as gravel, this mode is replicated on screen using light blue to show a vehicle in rainy conditions.

Off-Road: An animation of an off-road environment in shades of brown to illustrate that Bronco Raptor is ready for muddy, rutted, uneven terrain, and that four-wheel-drive lock is engaged.

Baja: A cluster that uses orange highlights to show the vehicle driving across a desert scene.

Rock Crawl: Optimized for low-speed, aggressive climbing maneuvers, with the cluster showing Bronco Raptor slow-crawling over rocks.

