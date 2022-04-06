Christopher Bell's No. 20 car is turning purple. Starting this week at Martinsville Speedway, his Toyota Camry TRD will be wearing a new Yahoo livery after the media company was named an official partner of Toyota Racing Development. The multi-year agreement will also see other Toyota cars in other series wearing Yahoo purple.

Besides the eye-popping color, the design features a y! on the hood and yahoo! on the rear fenders. The car will also be sporting this look at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol and the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America.

Other Yahoo cars will include Kyle Busch's final start of the Truck Series season in Sonoma before wrapping the Truck Series car of John Hunter Nemechek at Pocono and Indianapolis. Jesse Love will be driving a Yahoo Toyota in five ARCA events for Venturini Motorsports, while Kaylee Bryson will compete in 18 midget-in-dirt races in Yahoo-sponsored cars.

Christopher Bell has most recently driven a yellow car primarily sponsored by DeWalt. The 27-year-old races with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Yahoo owns media properties that include Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, Engadget and Autoblog. Yahoo has previously been involved in motorsports with Formula 1, MotoGP and Extreme E.

“At Yahoo, we connect people to their passions with the content and experiences that fuel their day,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer at Yahoo. “We’re excited to work with TRD this year, and look forward to seeing the Yahoo brand at high-speed.”