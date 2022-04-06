2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets standard all-wheel drive

Following a significant refresh for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross subcompact crossover is mostly the same. Except now it's only available with all-wheel drive. All of the front-drive variants have been dropped.

A side effect of this decision is that the Eclipse Cross now has a significantly higher base price. Last year's ES with front-drive started at $25,180 including destination. The new all-wheel-drive ES starts at $27,235. But compared with the old all-wheel-drive ES, the new one is just $455 more. Pricing for the whole lineup is below.

ES: $27,235

$27,235 LE: $28,685

$28,685 SE: $29,685

$29,685 SEL: $30,935

For that extra $455, the ES now includes LED headlights and fog lights. The LE trims and above also get new available 18-inch alloy wheel designs. The SE gets a silver front bumper trim piece, and the SEL's lower side trim is body color.

