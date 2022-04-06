Refreshed 2023 Hyundai Palisade coming to New York Auto Show

Just a few weeks ago, we got a glimpse of the new 2023 Hyundai Palisade through thick camouflage. We weren't entirely sure when we'd see it uncovered, but now we have the answer. It's coming to the New York Auto Show. And in addition to that announcement, Hyundai provided a couple of teasers that reveal quite a bit of the three-row SUV.

The first image, shown at top, is the most revealing. As we expected, the front fascia has been given a substantial update. The grille is more upright and blocky compared to the old one. It also now extends into the area that previously housed the upper daytime running lights. We suspect portions of this grille will light up, just like on the Santa Cruz and Tucson. The vertical running light bars have also been tweaked and seem to be wider than before. The main headlight housing has also been moved in-board of these running lights, too.

The second image, shown above, shows the front of the Palisade in profile. It doesn't really reveal much except for the fact that vertical running lights are clearly visible from the side.

The official reveal date is April 13, which is the first press day for the New York Auto Show. You can be sure to find all the photos and info available on the SUV right here at Autoblog next week.

