This fully electric vehicle mines cryptocurrency while parked

Avvenire Electric Vehicles is taking its EVs to the next level by allowing drivers to get into the cryptocurrency game with crypto mining. Spiritus is a three-wheeled fully electric car that comes in two options: the Deluxe and the Ultimate. While the price and performance of both EVs are different, they both have one thing in common: They both mine crypto.

First, let’s get the specs out of the way for both vehicles. The Avvenire Spiritus Ultimate has a 0-to-60 mph time of 1.8 seconds thanks to its 330 kW motor making 449 horsepower. It can reach a top speed of 105 mph and has a range of 300 miles when fully charged. The Ultimate’s younger sibling, the Deluxe, can hit 0 to 60 mph in 5 seconds with a top speed of 87 mph and a slightly shorter range than that of the Ultimate with 249 miles fully charged.

The major difference between the two models is the price. The Deluxe is priced at $22,995 while the Ultimate is retailing at $149,000. The Ultimate does have more features like autonomous driving, wireless charging, carbon fiber bodywork, and more. Although the price difference between the models is steep, both mine for cryptocurrency and feature a crypto wallet called Nebula. With the use of the “in-car Nebula Wallet app” owners can mine crypto while the car is parked. Avvenire claims that you can mine for “Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Cardano and more,” and it’s available only on the Spiritus models.

For more content like this, be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or on YouTube. Subscribe for new videos every week.