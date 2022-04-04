Mercedes recalls new models to address hands-free sensor defect

Mercedes-Benz is recalling a large cross-section of 2021 and 2022 models equipped with certain options in combination with the Active Distance Assist version of its Distronic driver assistance suite. Vehicles equipped with the system and a heated leather steering wheel may have a sensor that fails to detect when the driver's hands are removed from the wheel, allowing it to continue to drive itself regardless of the driver's attention state without any indication of a problem.

The campaign covers the C-Class, E-Class, S-Class , SL-Class, E-Class Coupe/Convertible, CLS-Class, AMG GT 4-door Coupe and EQS, and includes AMG sub-models. For the most part, only 2022 models are subject to the recall, but some 2021 E- and S-Class cars were included as well.

Due to what Mercedes describes as a production deviation at a supplier, the hands-off detection on the wheel might not function as intended, leading to a situation where a driver may not receive a warning message prompting them to keep their hands on the wheel, Mercedes-Benz said in its defect report to NHTSA.

"Additionally, in the event of a medical emergency involving the driver (e.g. driver loses consciousness), the vehicle could continue to drive and would not trigger the Active Emergency Stop Assist, as intended. In this case, First Responders would not be called to the vehicle, which could further increasing the risk of injury of the medical emergency," Mercedes said.

Admittedly, the scenario described above is a fairly remote possibility, but Mercedes-Benz says the remedy for this defect is a simple software update, so it won't be much of a hassle for owners. Notifications began to go out April 1; owners should be notified of the campaign by late May.

