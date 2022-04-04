Audi recalls performance cars to address turbo oiling issue

Audi announced in late March that it will recall more than 26,000 of its S and RS performance models to address an issue with their turbocharger oiling system that can result in drivability issues, damage to the turbos and even more significant issues if left unaddressed. The campaign covers the 2013-2017 Audi A8, RS7, S6, S7 and S8.

The issue is being blamed on a straining mesh located inside the oil supply for the turbos. The mesh is fine enough that it can become blocked by accumulated deposits or carbon buildup within the oil, reducing oil flow to the turbine bearings, increasing wear. As the bearings wear, increased play in the turbo shaft can result, which could allow the turbine to contact the housing or the shaft itself to break.

"A defect on the turbochargers and boost pressure system can lead to different warning messages such as the EPC, MIL or oil warning light being displayed," Audi's defect report to NHTSA said. "In addition, the customer may notice indications like extended cranking, rough idling or lack of power."

Fortunately, the remedy is a simple one: a new screen with larger perforations. Audi says that vehicles built after March 30, 2017, already came with the updated screen. If you're not sure whether your car was built before or after that date, you can plug your VIN into NHTSA's recall database to find out. If you're not in a hurry, Audi says it will notify customers on or before May 20.