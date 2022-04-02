Beijing Auto Show postponed until further notice

SHANGHAI — Organizers of the Beijing Auto Show, which was scheduled to be held in late April, said on Saturday that they will postpone the event until further notice due to the COVID-19 resurgence across the country.

"We will pay close attention to the development of the epidemic, and strive to enhance the event's organization and service work according to the requirements of the epidemic prevention and control policy," Secretariat of Auto China said in a post on its official WeChat account.

"The specific holding time after the extension will be notified separately."

Reuters reported the postponement citing sources in March.

Auto China, the event's organizers, have yet to decide on a new date, the sources cited in March said, declining to be identified as the information was not yet public.

China is fighting its biggest wave of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since it contained the initial outbreak centered on Wuhan in 2020 and multiple provinces have rolled out movement controls.

The trade show in the world's largest auto market alternates each year between Beijing and Shanghai.

The Beijing Auto Show was also postponed in 2020 to September of that year from April due to the coronavirus.