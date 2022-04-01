GM recalling nearly 700,000 SUVs for windshield wiper issue

General Motors is recalling 682,000 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain compact SUVs because their windshield wipers could fail.

The recall covers certain vehicles from model years 2014 and 2015.

The recall is focused on ball joints in the wiper control module that could corrode. The corrosion could lead to a failure of one or both wipers, impairing visibility and increasing the possibility of a crash.

GM says dealers will inspect the wiper modules and repair or replace the unit if needed, at no cost. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 2, but if you bought your Equinox or Terrain used, there's always a chance you won't get a letter. Go to NHTSA's recall website and enter your vehicle's VIN to see if it is affected.