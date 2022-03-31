Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 teased ahead of Easter Safari

There's an updated version of the Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept headed to this year's Easter Jeep Safari. There isn't much we can discern from the intentionally blurred and stylized image from Jeep, but it clearly says Magneto on the hood, along with the number 2.0. It's hard to make it all out, really, but it may have carbon fiber fenders or other body parts in an effort to reduce weight.

It looks like there's a bulging hood on this year's Magneto, replacing the standard hood and leading-edge scoop from last year. We take that to indicate there are likely some serious changes lurking under that hood, but we'll just have to wait and see. Last year's Magneto was a very interesting concept that basically replaced the Pentastar V6 engine with an electric motor that mated up with a standard manual transmission. Battery packs were added wherever they'd fit, resulting in 70 kilowatt hours of capacity.

We're hoping this updated Magneto points to progress toward a future electric Wrangler for production. Stay tuned for more, but in the meantime, here's a recap of all the customs Jeep has teased so far (some of the stories linked include multiple vehicles):

Related video: