This truck bed organizer aims to secure your tools and gear

If you’re a truck owner, then there’s a good chance you’re no stranger to the annoying issue of loose tools clanging around your truck bed. This American-made truck bed organizer from DECKED is designed to keep your tools and gear secure, uncluttered and ready for the day’s work. The DECKED Drawer System has a 2,000-pound payload capacity while still giving its user full bed use. DECKED claims that no drill is needed to install the system and recommends the use of J-Hooks connecting to the truck’s tie-downs. Each drawer is the length of the truck's bed with a 200-pound payload per drawer. DECKED says the Drawer System is made from 100% recycled high-density polyethylene and steel subframe. Make sure to select the year, make and model of your vehicle to receive the correct Drawer System for your truck bed. The DECKED Drawer System is priced at $1,449.99 on Amazon.

