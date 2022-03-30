2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle enters the arena

There’s a new police truck coming to cities near you. GM just announced its first pursuit-rated version of the Chevrolet Silverado, so now police will be able to choose between it and the F-150 Responder.

Named the Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV), it’s based on the crew cab body style with a short bed and standard four-wheel drive. All Silverado PPVs will be fitted with the 5.3-liter V8 that produces 355 horsepower and will do their shifting via the 10-speed automatic transmission. Engine performance is only changed via a new heavy-duty air filter, so the motor in the cop car is largely the same as is fitted to consumer trucks.

Braking is enhanced for the PPV, as Chevy fits big 16-inch rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers for greater durability. These big brakes are hiding behind standard 20-inch black steel wheels and wrapped in high-speed-rated Goodyear all-terrain tires. That said, GM does not quote a top speed for this version of the Silverado.

Rancho shocks from the Silverado Z71 off-road package are fitted to give the truck a heavy-duty suspension, and both a locking rear differential and skid plate come standard. If a police department is looking for even greater off-road capability, Chevy will offer an optional two-inch lift, bolstering ground clearance to a big 11.35 inches and offering an approach angle of 25.9 degrees. Maximum towing capacity is a stout 9,300 pounds.

The interior is relatively spartan, which is the norm for police vehicles. However, the truck still boasts a number of niceties like keyless entry, push to start and a bunch of driver assistance systems. Those include lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking w/pedestrian detection and automatic high beams.

Options include extras like power seats, a tri-fold tonneau cover and the Multi-Flex tailgate. The bed itself comes outfitted with 12 welded-in tie-downs for storage. Plus, Chevy makes it easy for outfitters to go to town via five upfitter switches, auxiliary wiring circuits and lots more.

Chevy says the Silverado PPV will be available later this summer in both the U.S. and Canada.

