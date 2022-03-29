Law enforcement officials in California have recovered what they call "a large volume" of luxury cars that were fraudulently purchased from local dealerships. Several high-end models from Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and Porsche were part of a 35-car stash worth about $2.3 million.

Posting on its official Facebook page, the California Highway Patrol Southern Division explained that its Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit spent about two months investigating the case. The investigation is ongoing and details remain few and far between, so officials haven't revealed what led them to the cars. All we know at this point is that investigators found the vehicles on a property located in Van Nuys.

Images released by the California Highway Patrol show the 35 cars neatly parked in a wooded backyard, presumably away from prying eyes. We spot several Mercedes-Benz models, including some that appear to be damaged, an older Bentley Continental GT, a current-generation BMW X6, an Aston Martin Vantage, and an eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette finished in a head-turning color called Rapid Blue. Some of these cars are surrounded by wheel arch-high weeds and look like they haven't left the property in quite some time.

Speaking of weeds, the high-end, high-horsepower cars weren't the only items seized during the raid. Police officers also found well over 400 marijuana plants and a Glock 26 subcompact handgun. One suspect was arrested during the operation, according to officials.

There is no word yet on what will happen to the cars. However, the California Highway Patrol urges anyone with information about this case (or anyone who believes that they have been a victim of a similar theft) to get in touch with an officer as soon as possible.

