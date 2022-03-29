Jeep teases another custom Wrangler 4xe for Easter Jeep Safari

The Easter Jeep Safari teasers just keep coming. This week's has been confirmed to be of a Wrangler 4xe that will be decked out in Jeep Performance Parts. It's one of a couple Jeeps that will showcase the official upgrade parts.

The teaser shows the four-door SUV with what seems to be a mix of full front doors and rear half-doors. It also has a large roof basket and a stowed roof. We at least assume it has rear half-doors, but it's hard to say for sure. It might not even have rear doors, as sort of an ad hoc pickup.

This Jeep will undoubtedly feature Jeep Performance Parts that are already available from the current Mopar catalog. But, as with past Jeep Safari concepts, it may feature concept parts that are under consideration or development for future availability. It will join a Gladiator customized with JPP gear, too, which was teased a couple weeks ago.

The Easter Jeep Safari starts on April 9, so expect to see this and the other custom trucks revealed very soon.

