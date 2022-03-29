Grab this Dyson V7 cordless vacuum at the lowest price we've seen

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to vacuums, there's perhaps no bigger name than Dyson. The company has been in the game for decades and continues to innovate and put out some of the most powerful vacs on the market. All Dyson vacs are worth looking at, but if you're in the market for a versatile solution that works for your home and your vehicle, the cordless series is likely what you want to home in on. These modular devices work great as stand-up carpet vacuums or handheld car vacs, depending on which attachments you're using. Attachments can be easily changed with the push of a button, and most Dyson vacs come with a handful of them already packed in with your purchase.

Right now, one of the staples of the Dyson Cordless lineup, the Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless, is available at a huge 37% discount. The "Absolute" bundle includes all the attachments most people would ever need for cleaning their home and vehicle. If you care about cleanliness, a Dyson for $150 off is impossible to ignore. Learn more about the vacuum below or click here to check out the deal for yourself.

Key Features

Cordless

Up to 30 minutes of "fade-free suction"

Lightweight at 5.4 lbs

Features a min mode and max mode for extra dirty floors

Bagless

Included Extras