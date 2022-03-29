2023 Ford F-150 Rattler adds style, off-road features to basic truck

The Ford F-150 has quite a few options for off-roading in style, whether it's busting dunes with a Raptor or crawling on forest trails with the Tremor. But what if you're on a bit of a budget? Well, the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler aims to bring some off-road capability with some unique flair to the more affordable end of the pickup's range.

The Rattler is based on the entry-level XL trim, and is only available with four-wheel drive. On the outside, it's distinguished by the black plastic grille and bumpers of the XL, but now accompanied by fender vents with "Rattler" badging, rear decals with the same name and a rattlesnake-pattern, 18-inch alloy wheels and dual exhaust. It's available in most of the F-150's color palette, too. The interior features unique, scale-like patterns to the cloth inserts as well as bronze accents all along the dashboard.

Mechanically, the Rattler picks up all the FX4 off-road goodies. Included are skid plates, all-terrain tires, off-road shocks, a locking rear differential and hill descent control.

The Rattler will be available later this year. The only restrictions on cab configuration are that it needs to have the extended or crew cab and the 145-inch wheelbase. So that means the 5.5-foot bed with the crew cab and the 6.5-foot bed with the extended cab. Every engine is available except the 3.3-liter V6, so that includes the 5.0-liter V8 and the 3.5-liter hybrid PowerBoost, among others.

Pricing hasn't been announced, though. Expect it to cost a little more than a basic XL with the FX4 package.

