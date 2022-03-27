2023 Chevy Corvette prices up by $1,000 on all variants

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette gets a small price bump to go with its 70th Anniversary package and Z06 trim. Now that GM has entered the vehicle into its WorkBench order system, Corvette Action Center got hold of a Corvette MSRP and options list. Compared to pricing on the Corvette configurator at the time of writing, every trim in coupe and convertible form is up by $1,000 after the $1,295 destination charge. Going by the CAC printout, the remainder of the price walk looks like:

1LT Coupe: $63,195

2LT Coupe: $70,495

3LT Coupe: $75,145

1LT Convertible: $70,695

2LT Convertible: $77,495

3LT Convertible: $82,145

There are a few new options, and a few price changes on carryover options, too. Among the new options, the 70th Anniversary Edition package reserved for the 3LT trim on the Stingray will cost $5,995 without stripes, or $6,990 with stripes. Black exhaust tips for the performance exhaust will cost $200. For the interior, a Stealth Aluminum trim is priced at $595, and an Adrenaline Red Dipped interior — which bathes the entire cockpit in red — won't cost a cent, but it is also reserved for the 3LT trim.

New wheels offer four designs, dressed in Gloss Black for $995, Satin Black with a red stripe for $1,495, an Ultra-Bright Machined finish for $1,995, or the dealer-installed Tech Bronze Accessory finish for $3,195.

Re-priced carryover options are changed by as little as $5 to as much as $100, and two options will cost $20 less. The Carbon Flash High Wing increases by $100, the Black Recovery Hook and Roof Panel Storage Pouch are up by $5, the outdoor car cover with Stingray logo costs $15 more. The rear Corvette script in Elkhart Blue and the Cargo Net Set are $20 less expensive.

Automaker reps told Corvette Blogger the Stingray visualizer should hit the web in early April. The pre-order system is already live, but proper orders paired to allocations won't start until March 31.

