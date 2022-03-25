Tesla and NHTSA have announced another recall for its vehicles, and it once again affects the rearview camera display. The good news is that it's a fairly limited recall with a simple and easy fix. The recall estimates that only about 947 cars are affected including 2018 to 2029 Tesla Model S and Model X cars, and 2017 to 2020 Model 3s.

The problem is that some of these vehicles that have the Autopilot Computer 2.5 and some certain firmware versions won't immediately show the rearview camera image on-screen when shifting the car into reverse. This doesn't mean federal safety regulations, and it can increase the chance of a collision.

The fix is quite simple. Tesla will provide an over-the-air update to be updated and verified by a technician. As with virtually all recalls, the fix is free of charge. Tesla will send out notification letters to affected owners on May 17. Owners can contact Tesla about the recall at 1-877-798-3752, and the Tesla recall reference number is SB-22-00-004.

