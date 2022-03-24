Find Cheap Gas Prices near you.
Nikola started production of electric trucks on March 21

The company says it plans to deliver 300 to 500 Tre semis this year

Mar 24th 2022 at 8:18AM

Nikola said on Wednesday it started production of its electric semi-trucks at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona, on March 21. Shares in the company rose about 9% in premarket trade on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell had said in a February earnings call that production will begin on March 21 and laid out plans to deliver 300 to 500 Tre BEV semi-trucks this year.

Nikola is yet to report any revenue from truck sales.

The company, which is also developing a fuel-cell-powered electric truck, said it would start production of the Tre BEV truck for the European market at its factory in Germany in June 2023.

Traders have a short position on about 27.5% of Nikola's free float, according to estimates from data analytics firm Ortex.

Shares in the Phoenix, Arizona-based company, which said it would deliver 300 to 500 Tre BEV semi-trucks this year, were trading at $9.93.

