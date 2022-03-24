Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edition 55 celebrates AMG's anniversary

AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary this year, and the celebration is off to a good start with the outrageous Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series. As great as it is, not every fan of AMG has space or a use for a car that you can't drive on the street. And with only 55 examples globally, it's not exactly easy to obtain. The other car that celebrates the performance arm of Mercedes, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edition 55, fixes both of those issues.

This special G 63 is defined mainly by modest appearance changes. It features black graphics on each side that incorporate the AMG badge design. It also has forged 22-inch wheels, and comes with the typically optional Night Packages that add black trim around the exterior. That exterior can be protected with the SUV's included indoor car cover.

Inside, it gets red and black Nappa leather upholstery, and the steering wheel is wrapped in a faux suede. The dashboard gets a bunch of matte-finish carbon fiber trim. AMG and Edition 55-related badges abound on the steering wheel, floor mats and stainless steel door sills.

Mercedes will be selling 55 of these G 63 Edition 55s in the U.S., so American buyers should have a slightly better chance of nabbing one than the GT Track Series. Pricing however, hasn't been announced. It will probably cost a little more than a base G 63. If that's in your price range and you want one, you can order it later this year.

Related video: