Mazda to halt operations at two Japan plants for 2 days due to supply disruption

TOKYO - Mazda said on Thursday it would suspend production at its two domestic factories for two days in April due to auto parts supply disruptions.

Mazda operates two vehicle assembly plants in Japan. Its Hofu (Yamaguchi prefecture) facility traditional built compact and subcompact lines but was overhauled in 2021 to accommodate production of the CX-5 and Mazda6.

The company's Hiroshima plant builds the CX-30, CX-5, CX-8, CX-9, MX-30 and MX-5.

It said in a statement that a rise in COVID-19 cases in China were among factors expected to cause supply disruptions.

It did not say how much of vehicle output would be affected by the suspension at its factories in Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures on April 4 and 5.