You have 3 days left to win this Corvette-powered Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender is an icon. An intense, luxurious off-roader that turns heads and can crawl up nearly anything. The problem? For the past 20+ years it hasn't been available in the United States. But this Defender is different. It’s vintage, restored by Himalaya, and it’s powered by a Corvette engine.

Here are the specs of the Defender in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 4

Engine: 6.2-liter Corvette LS3 crate engine

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Satin Grey

Interior Color: Jet Black

Maximum Horsepower: 430 hp

Maximum Torque: 425 lb-ft

Approximate Retail Value: $210,000

Cash Alt: $157,500

Special Features: Black exterior roll bars and trim; Black 18” Sawtooth wheels with 35” tires; Wilwood™ brakes; 3" lift; Black diamond-stitched leather sport seats; MOMO Millenium steering wheel; front and rear matching consoles; Himalaya gauge cluster; Himalaya front and rear bumpers, bed-mounted tire carrier, and extended fender flares; Puma hood; LED lighting

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Quavo Cares, which Omaze says, “focuses on improving the lives of youth through sports, education and the arts. Through their partnerships with various nonprofits, they work to provide resources and equipment for youth sports leagues in need, fund music and arts programs for young people in at–risk communities, support local food banks to help families facing hunger during the holidays and more.”

If you want this gorgeous example of a legendary SUV, enter here. The deadline to enter is March 25, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. Plus, if you enter between now and 12/21, you could win $50k.

