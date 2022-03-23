2024 Mini Hardtop has fun in the snow before its unveiling

Mini is nearly ready to unveil the first member of the next-generation Hardtop family. It will introduce the two-door hatchback variant in 2022, and it released official spy shots showing a test mule in a frozen part of Sweden to give us a better idea of what to expect from the car.

The BMW-owned firm stresses that the prototype shown on frigid Swedish roads is fully electric, though it stopped short of publishing any technical details. We're expecting that the plucky little hatchback will offer users more horsepower and more range than the current Cooper SE. And, there's no word yet on whether the line-up will include versions powered by an internal-combustion engine for buyers who are not interested in going electric. We've reached out to the company for more information, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

It's clear that the next Hardtop’s proportions haven’t significantly changed; it remains recognizable as a member of the Mini line-up, but designers have reimagined many key styling cues. Spy shots of a completely camouflage-free prototype taken in December 2021 reveal evolutionary updates made to the front end and a reimagined rear end characterized by angular lights connected by a black piece of trim. At first glance, it looks like the modern-day Mini is in for the biggest makeover since BMW rebooted the model at the turn of the millennium.

More details about the next-generation Mini Hardtop will emerge in the coming months, and we expect to see the model make its debut before the end of 2022. It will later be joined by a four-door hatchback and a two-door convertible (Mini has confirmed it won’t leave the drop-top segment). Meanwhile, the company is sending off the current Hardtop by releasing a number of design-led limited-edition models.

While the Hardtop stands proud as the car that Mini’s image is pegged on, the segment of the market that it competes in is shrinking on a regular basis. Buyers prefer crossovers to hatchbacks, even across the pond. To that end, Mini is also working on the next-generation Countryman — which could be its biggest and most powerful model — and it announced plans to show a new crossover concept in 2022.

Related video: