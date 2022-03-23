2023 Ferrari Purosangue previewed in teaser image

Ferrari has released a teaser image of its first crossover SUV, and it's a surprisingly revealing one. The front end of the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue is shown quite plainly, and it doesn't look too bad.

The nose looks very Ferrari-esque with narrow headlights peeking out from small openings in the curvy nose. The bumper has two large grilles on each side, surely feeding some heat exchangers or cooling some other part of the car. And the hood has a large but graceful bulge down the middle over the engine.

Ferrari didn't give a specific reveal date for the Purosangue, but it did confirm that it will be revealed this year. A previous report has said that production will also begin this year, with deliveries coming next year.

Spy photos of Purosangue test mules have shown classic front-engine Ferrari proportions (or at least as close as possible with four doors) with a long, low front end and a short rear. The mules have also looked very low, almost more like wagons than SUVs. Engine details have been scarce, but Ferrari has a large pool of potential powertrains to pick from, including hybrid V6s and of course V12s. We suspect all-wheel-drive will be standard, though it's hard to say if it will be a more conventional system, or something like the dual transmission setup from the FF and GTC4Lusso.

Related video: