Bonfires, hiking, fishing, and stargazing are all wonderful parts of camping, but for some of us, nothing will beat a good old-fashioned bike ride. Some of the best bike paths, though, could be made a whole lot more enjoyable with just a little assistance. Aventon has a solution for this with a foldable e-bike that won't take up too much space in your camper.

The Sinch e-bike only weighs 68 pounds and can fold its frame, pedals, and handlebars for easy storage. It has five levels of pedal assist with a max speed of 20 mph and up to 40 miles of range on a single charge. Under the “hood” is a 48V brushless motor that can be fully charged in four to five hours. The Sinch is equipped with an LCD display that shows speed, assist level, distance, battery life, and much more. It also has 4-inch fat tires that provide smoother rides on multiple terrains. Aventon Sinch has a starting price of $1,699.

