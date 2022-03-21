Tesla Model S jump on public roads is incredibly stupid

The last thing we want to do is give further exposure to people who do dumb, unsafe things in an effort to gain fame and notoriety, but video of a black Tesla Model S that's been floating around the internet over the weekend deserves special consideration. Not because the stunt was cool or that there's any sort of fun auto-obsessive angle to cover, but because it's so incredibly stupid that anyone who participated deserves to get caught or at the very least interviewed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Further, the poor guy whose Subaru Forester was parked on the street — the same Subaru Forester, that is, that ultimately brought the out-of-control Tesla to a halt — ought to get his own sad predicament brought to light.

Reward $1,000 for Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run Baxter St and Alvarado St in E... https://t.co/micPHiUCeB via @YouTube — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) March 20, 2022

As you can see if you follow the Twitter thread above from the LAPD, the Tesla Model S used for this dumb stunt was rented from someone who likely had no idea their electric car was going to be abused and ultimately totaled. So that's another victim. There were reportedly multiple passengers in the airborne Tesla, apparently including a cat. The LAPD is offering rewards to people "who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise."

The LAPD reports that they have already received a whole slew of tips identifying a couple of participants already, one of whom is considered a "person of interest." There's a video on TikTok from someone who may be that person of interest bragging about and seemingly confessing to the crime, and other videos on YouTube (none of which we're going to amplify by linking) from people who were there when the stunt and corresponding crash took place, and they too have been identified by authorities.

As a final note, consider this a public service announcement of sorts that there are apparently some number of people willing to put themselves and the lives and property of others at risk for the sake of internet fame. We all share the same roads, so be safe out there.